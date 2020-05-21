CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.99.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,975.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $55,760.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $40,000.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

