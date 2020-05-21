Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Down 15%

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB) dropped 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 306,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 60,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of $34.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

