ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $787,934,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after buying an additional 3,103,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $63,481,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

