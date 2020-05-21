Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.47.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

