COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get COMWLTH BK AUS/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $61.21.

About COMWLTH BK AUS/S

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMWLTH BK AUS/S (CMWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.