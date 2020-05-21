COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR’s (CFRUY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.92. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

