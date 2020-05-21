COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue cut COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

