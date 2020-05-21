Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 572,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 247,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

