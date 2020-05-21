Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Clorox worth $63,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $203.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

