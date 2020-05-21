Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded by Standpoint Research to Buy

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

