Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Trimmed by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

