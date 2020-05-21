Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Cintas worth $69,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cintas by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $242.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.47. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

