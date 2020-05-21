Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($2.44). Cimpress reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 239.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $597.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPR. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $4,998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $78.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

