CIBC Lowers Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$29.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.60.

POW stock opened at C$21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.69. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$17.47 and a twelve month high of C$35.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2599999 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

