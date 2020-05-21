Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $109,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

