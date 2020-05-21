Christopher Lee Thomas Acquires 7,700 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) SVP Christopher Lee Thomas purchased 7,700 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DLX opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $914.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,622,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Deluxe by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 365,025 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $16,223,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $15,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 32.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,054,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,349,000 after buying an additional 257,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

