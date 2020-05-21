China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

JRJC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

