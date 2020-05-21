ChemoCentryx’s (CCXI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $69.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.63.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $59.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,056,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,401 shares in the company, valued at $116,278,340.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,278 shares of company stock worth $9,637,028. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

