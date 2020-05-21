ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 50700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $487,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 85,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,736.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,278,340.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,278 shares of company stock valued at $9,637,028 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

