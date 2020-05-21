Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,112 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 99,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

SCHW opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

