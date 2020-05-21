Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,495 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Savior LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

PPG Industries stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

