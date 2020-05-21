Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,676 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after purchasing an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

