Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

