Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 854 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after buying an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 760,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,112,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

