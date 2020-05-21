Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

