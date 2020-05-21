Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.41

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 332400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

CENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,193.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

