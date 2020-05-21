Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Cemtrex worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

