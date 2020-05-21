Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.70 million, a P/E ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.