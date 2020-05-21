CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Director Acquires $258,450.00 in Stock

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $258,450.00.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CBTX Inc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CBTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CBTX by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.