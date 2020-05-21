CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 3,053 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $64,937.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CBZ opened at $21.73 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CBIZ by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

