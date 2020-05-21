cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Price Target Raised to $1.80

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

YCBD opened at $1.55 on Monday. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in cbdMD by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in cbdMD by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

