Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $40,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,667.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

