Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.92-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-324 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.95 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.36-1.42 EPS.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $282.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $383,711.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

