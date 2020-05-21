Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Carnival by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Carnival by 40.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

