CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $271,575.72 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $271,575.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,272,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $266,173.02.

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $359,947.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $598,594.23.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $592,351.37.

On Monday, May 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $278,779.32.

On Friday, May 1st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,615.24.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $271,215.54.

On Monday, April 27th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $247,923.90.

On Friday, April 24th, Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $167,347.18.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $18,489.24.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2,182.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 261,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in CarGurus by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

