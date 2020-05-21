Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Paul A. Gullo Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Paul A. Gullo bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $27,643.00.
Cardtronics stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $965.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.