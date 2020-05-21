CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

