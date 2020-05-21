Canaccord Genuity Trims Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price to C$9.75

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.35 to C$10.15 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$12.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.73. The company has a market cap of $301.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

