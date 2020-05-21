Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 8 ($0.11) target price on the stock.

LON KP2 opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Monday. Kore Potash has a one year low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.28 ($0.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

