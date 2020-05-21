Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 8 ($0.11) target price on the stock.
LON KP2 opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Monday. Kore Potash has a one year low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.28 ($0.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.
About Kore Potash
