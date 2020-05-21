Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 169,206 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,206 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 833,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 388,708 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,246.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 383,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 356,514 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $10,407,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4,265.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 329,607 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.