Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 79,501 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,501 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

F stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

