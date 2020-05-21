Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.58. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,843 shares of company stock worth $52,556,301. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

