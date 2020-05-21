Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

