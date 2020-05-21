Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,356 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000.

IWP opened at $149.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

