Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 58,968 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

