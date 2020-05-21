Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.92.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $320.40 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

