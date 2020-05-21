Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,691 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 139,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.37 and its 200 day moving average is $229.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

