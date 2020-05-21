Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,694 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

