CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Amal M. Johnson Acquires 30,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

CAMP opened at $6.96 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 2.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

