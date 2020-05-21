Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $59,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 137,129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $193.16 on Thursday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

